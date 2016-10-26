Happy birthday, Hillary Clinton

0:45 'Trump effect' encourages Fresno voter to cast ballot Pause

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end rough football season on positive note

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

0:58 Career Tech Expo 16 draws thousands

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:38 Lemoore Naval Air Station spokesman discusses security breach