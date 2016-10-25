Bill Clinton: ‘I’m a white southerner – I know what Make America Great Again means’

1:39 Fresno mayor candidate Henry R. Perea Pause

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

0:54 What could Fresno State do with $3.1 million?

0:38 Lemoore Naval Air Station spokesman discusses security breach

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end rough football season on positive note

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter