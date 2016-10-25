Most Republicans don’t see party unity anytime soon

Most Republicans are worried about the Republican Party.
Fifty-seven percent of GOP and GOP-leaning voters say the party is divided and will not unite by next month, a new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll found. The poll was conducted Oct. 17 to 23..
Many Republican officials have refused or been reluctant to back presidential nominee Donald Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. said earlier this month that he will no longer defend Trump. He.told Republican House members, “You all need to do what's best for you and your district.”
The public has noticed, as three-fourths of likely voters said the party was divided and would remain that way through the Nov. 8 election. Four percent said the party was united at the moment.
Fifty-four percent of all voters said the Democratic Party was united.
Among Republicans, 63 percent said the party did need to unite in order for Trump to win, while about one-third said he could triumph without a united party’s support.
