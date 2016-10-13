Clinton vs. Trump, year by year. There’s a Clinton campaign tool for that

In the final days of the campaign, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is trying to highlight the differences between her life and that of Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Her campaign unveiled a new tool on her website, designed to let users compare the lives of Clinton and Trump year by year.
Called “The Making of Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump,” the tool allows you to “shuffle through the years to see how Hillary and Trump spent their careers.”
As you might imagine, given the tool is on her website, it paints Clinton in a much better light each and every year. It often highlights her work with children, while Trump is often seen on the golf course or the set of “The Apprentice.”
Take 2002, for example:
Or 2012:
Or 1973:
Comments