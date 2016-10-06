Trump and Clinton pause campaigning as Hurricane Matthew approaches

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
There won’t be many Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton sightings over the next few days, and Hurricane Matthew is to blame.
Presidential candidates typically hold off campaigning during major events so they don’t appear to be capitalizing on potential tragedy. Trump and Clinton both canceled rallies in the aftermath of this summer’s Dallas police shootings, for example.
Trump has a private town hall scheduled for today and Clinton has no events listed on her calendar until Sunday’s second presidential debate.
Mike Pence was clearly frustrated by Tim Kaine’s annoying and aggressive attacks about Donald Trump during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.
“Senator, you've whipped out that Mexican thing again,” Pence said.
Pence’s remark of “that Mexican thing” is still resonating on social media, as Mexicans are using the hashtag to recount their experiences growing up in America and the sacrifices of their parents.
Hillary Clinton has been struggling in Ohio, a state Barack Obama narrowly won in 2012.
But a new poll released Wednesday is bad news for Trump in a state he will need to win to capture the Electoral College in November.
Clinton leads Trump by two percentage points, within the margin of error, with five weeks remaining in the presidential race. The state is a tossup.
The vice presidential debate was widely perceived as a win for Mike Pence, but he may have hurt the Trump campaign by dodging accusations from Tim Kaine.
House Republicans aren’t letting go of Clinton’s email issue.
The polls open nationally in 32 days. Let’s get started.
Hurricane Matthew affects the campaign
The category three storm looms over the Florida and Carolina coastlines, and both Trump and Clinton are staying out of the limelight over the next few days.
Hurricane #Matthew is a major storm. I urge everyone to follow emergency instructions and evacuate if you're told to. Stay safe Florida. -H https://t.co/zYgTH1oMbc— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 6, 2016
That doesn’t mean campaigns are suspended, surrogates will continue to appear on the trail, but the candidates themselves will take a few days off from the public eye.
The hurricane could be an unexpected benefit for Trump, as he’ll have more time to prepare for Sunday.
“That Mexican thing”
Pence was clearly tired of Kaine’s attacks by the end of the debate, saying, “Senator, you've whipped out that Mexican thing again” in response to the Virginia senator pressing him about Trump.
It wasn’t quite a verbal gaffe, but social media quickly exploded over the remark.
#thatmexicanthing began trending on Twitter, as Mexicans recounted their cultural experiences living in the United States.
#ThatMexicanThing when you're the proud son of immigrants & support pro-Latino and pro-American policies to promote working families.— Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) October 5, 2016
#thatmexicanthing is my mom who immigrated to this country, pays her taxes and put two kids through college while managing a business ❤️— Frank Ramirez (@frankemilio) October 5, 2016
#ThatMexicanThing when my dad was arrested & tattooed in AZ in 60s for status, worked fields/nightshifts, raised 5 college grads...who vote— Carlos Martín (@carlosonhousing) October 5, 2016
Clinton gains in Ohio
Donald Trump was favored to win Ohio, where his populist rhetoric resonates with voters hit hard by the recession.
But a new poll is a boon for Hillary Clinton, as she leads by two percent in the crucial swing state. To be clear, that means the state is a complete tossup for both candidates, but that is good news for Clinton as Trump will need to capture other swing states like Pennsylvania and Iowa to win the White House.
With even Ohio moving back toward toss-up, the Clinton electoral rout scenario is very much back on the table. https://t.co/3FMo73xa23— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) October 5, 2016
Who won the vice presidential debate? Depends on how you look at it
Tim Kaine was pushy, Mike Pence was reserved. Kaine was an effective Clinton surrogate, Pence failed to defend Trump.
There’s multiple interpretations of who won the debate, but there’s little doubt that undecided voters preferred Pence.
“I didn't think Kaine should have interrupted so much,” said George Mason Ph.D. student Erik Goepner. “But it didn't bother me in any meaningful sense because there's no comparison between the two camps.”
I didn't think Kaine should have interrupted so much.
Ph.D. student Erik Goepner on the vice presidential debate
But it’s unclear what kind of impact Tuesday night’s debate will have on the election. Past vice presidential debates suggest it won’t matter.
