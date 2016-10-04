Biden says Clinton will win, offers advice for tonight’s vice presidential debate

Vice President Joe Biden has some advice for the two men who are seeking to succeed him in the White House and will debate tonight: Make sure you really want the job.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden said he’d tell Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence to “think about whether you made the right decision.”
“It could be a long day in that office over there," he said, pointing out the window to the White House, “if you don't agree with the president.”
Biden, who spoke about the debate after addressing members of the Cancer Moonshot Task Force, an initiative dedicated to finding new cancer treatments, also said he’s confident that Hillary Clinton will win the race.
“The bad news for you is Hillary’s asked me to stay on to do this,” he told the task force to laughter. “I’m confident she’s going to be the next president. That’s an editorial comment.”
Sitting at a round table in his ceremonial office, Biden described the participants in the initiative as the “brightest people in government” and said they are working on an issue that will have worldwide consequences.
Biden, who lost his son, Beau, to cancer, said the task force members have been helping “take care of so many people who are scared to death and in trouble right now."
"My sense is there's a new urgency out there,” he said. “I hope I haven't raised expectations with my unbearable sense of urgency.
Biden earlier in the day ripped Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, telling CNN that he “lacks any sensibilities about the American people."
"He's not a bad man," Biden said. “But his ignorance is so profound, so profound."
Comments