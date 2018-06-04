'Fighting for our lives.' Orange County Dems nervous ahead of Tuesday primary

Can Democrats win back a majority in the House in 2018? These six bellwether districts will help to determine whether the Democrats can engineer a wave election to regain control of the House of Representatives in 2018. Nicole L. Cvetnic, Patrick Gleason and Alex Roarty / McClatchy ×

SHARE COPY LINK These six bellwether districts will help to determine whether the Democrats can engineer a wave election to regain control of the House of Representatives in 2018. Nicole L. Cvetnic, Patrick Gleason and Alex Roarty / McClatchy