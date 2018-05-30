Struggling with that California ballot? Here's what to know in key races

Californians, you have one week left to cast a ballot before the June 5 primary election. Your vote will help decide the two individuals who face off in November to be our next governor, among dozens of other important races.

If you're still having trouble deciding who to support, here is some helpful reading. You can also use The Bee voter guide, with comprehensive survey responses from more than 220 statewide and local candidates, and the editorial board's endorsements.

U.S. Senate

‘I’m all in,’ California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says on re-election bid

Kevin de León formally launches bid to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein

No Democratic endorsement for Dianne Feinstein in sixth U.S. Senate campaign

Is Dianne Feinstein too old to run for re-election?

He announced a run for Feinstein’s seat. Then a harassment scandal broke under his roof.

Mendoza's gone, but Capitol culture still an open question for de León's U.S. Senate race

‘She represents California, not Arkansas.’ Feinstein’s rival presses her on immigration

'Medicare at 55' now on Dianne Feinstein's agenda

Videos for the Governor's race:

'It has to be tackled': Top governor candidates on affordable housing

Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa on the affairs that rocked their time as mayors

Gubernatorial candidates on the difference between coastal and inland California

Travis Allen on housing, climate change and other key campaign issues





Here are some of your top California governor candidates on climate change

'No job more like the job of governor': Villaraigosa on his time as Los Angeles mayor

'Painful:' John Chiang on the racism his family faced during his childhood

John Chiang on housing, economic inequality and other key campaign issues

Gavin Newsom on housing, economic inequality and other key campaign issues

4th Congressional District





Protesters walk out of Tom McClintock’s town hall, vowing to replace him

This Tom McClintock rival is stretching the truth about her résumé, investigation finds

Democratic congressional candidate's ad could lead to false impressions

Democrats fight among themselves as they work to replace Tom McClintock

Democratic challenger outraises Tom McClintock – again

D.C. Democrats playing favorites in Tom McClintock race

Endorsements

Governor

U.S. Senate

Lieutenant governor

Attorney general

Insurance commissioner

Superintendent of public instruction

Propositions 68, 69, 70, 71 and 72

4th Congressional District

6th Senate District District

9th Assembly District

Sacramento County sheriff

Sacramento County district attorney