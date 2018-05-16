Hilton Head father is urging Senate to boost childhood cancer treatment effort

FILE: Andrea Hayes, center, swabs her cheeks to provide a test sample during a bone marrow donor drive at Hugo's Restaurant on Hilton Head on Feb. 19, 2015. Hayes is the aunt of Alex Arrieta, the 9-year-old son of Hugo's owners Brandon and Caroline Arieta. The youngster is in the hospital after being diagnosed last week with acute myeloid leukemia. The event, held in the hopes of finding a prospective bone marrow donor for Alex -- or another leukemia sufferer -- was conducted by SAM, Sharing America's Marrow. Jay Karr