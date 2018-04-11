House Freedom Caucus not opposing McCarthy for speaker

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Durbin touts F/A 18 Super Hornet Navy fighter jet money at Boeing's St. Louis plant Pause 'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools The Bee asks Devin Nunes: Are you going to hold any town forums? Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall How will tax reform help residents of Devin Nunes' 22nd District? What should Congress do to ensure school shootings stop? Big city mayors ask state for help on homelessness Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that this year will be his last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life." C-SPAN

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced that this year will be his last one in Congress, and that he will retire in January. He said he counts his time as speaker as one of the two "greatest honors of my life." C-SPAN