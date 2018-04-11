Conservatives fear frustrated evangelicals won’t save GOP in 2018

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Durbin touts F/A 18 Super Hornet Navy fighter jet money at Boeing's St. Louis plant Pause 'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools Are you going to be holding any sort of forums? Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall How will tax reform help residents of Devin Nunes' 22nd District? What should Congress do to ensure school shootings stop? Big city mayors ask state for help on homelessness Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own? David Goldstein McClatchy DC

The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own? David Goldstein McClatchy DC