Republican gubernatorial candidate urges Valley cities to reject sanctuary policies

John Cox, Republican candidate for California governor, appeared in Fresno on Tuesday to encourage San Joaquin Valley communities to join other cities around the state in rejecting its sanctuary policies.
A Southern Californian businessman, Cox said voters are "up in arms" over California's sanctuary status that limits cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration officials. He said one of the consequences of the law is that it helps protect undocumented immigrants who have committed a crime.
"Since the passage of the state's sanctuary laws Californians are feeling less safe," Cox said.
Several local governments in California, including Orange, Shasta, Siskiyou, Glenn and Tehama counties, have opposed the state's sanctuary law, saying it conflicts with federal immigration policy.
Other are taking a harder line. On Monday, the Huntington Beach City Council voted 6-1 to file a lawsuit challenging the state’s sanctuary polices.
Although no governing body in the Valley has openly opposed those sanctuary policies, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims dislikes the law.
“The Fresno County Sheriff's (Office) adamantly opposes California becoming a sanctuary state,” Mims has said. “We knew that this was not going to be good for the public that we are sworn to keep safe."
After a stop in Fresno, Cox was headed to the Imperial Valley.
Polls show Cox gaining ground on front-runner Gavin Newsom in the race for California governor. Cox has now moved ahead of Democrat Anthony Villaraigosa.
Cox's Republican rival Travis Allen is also opposed to the state's sanctuary law. He has been calling for cities and counties to opt out of the law, saying it's unconstitutional.
