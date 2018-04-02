Trump administration revokes car air pollution rules, sets up fight with California

Setting up a likely legal fight with California, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will scrap Obama-era rules governing fuel efficiency and greenhouse gases emitted by cars.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, in announcing his long-awaited decision on automobile standards, signaled he might challenge California's long-established authority to set stricter standards than the U.S. government on air pollution. He said the federal government can't let one state "dictate standards for the rest of the country. EPA will set a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions that allows auto manufacturers to make cars that people both want and can afford."
He added that California's legal authority, known as a waiver, "is still being reexamined by EPA."
Gov. Jerry Brown, in response to the EPA announcement, said: "This cynical and meretricious abuse of power will poison our air and jeopardize the health of all Americans.”
Last week, anticipating Pruitt's decision, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he was prepared to sue the federal government if it tried to scale back the rules.
During Barack Obama's presidency, the U.S. government agreed to strict rules that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third for new cars sold from 2022 to 2025. The restrictions would increase average fuel mileage by about one-third, to more than 50 miles per gallon.
A year ago, President Donald Trump announced he wanted to relax those rules, saying compliance was too costly for automakers. That teed up a year-long evaluation that culminated in Monday's announcement. Although Pruitt said the Obama rules must go, he added he hasn't yet finalized a new set of rules.
California has refused to budge from the standards put in place by Obama. If Pruitt leaves California's legal authority in place, that could put automakers in a bind; they likely would have to manufacture cars to two sets of standards.
Gloria Bergquist, vice president of communications for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said automakers are hopeful that California will participate in the upcoming rule-making process and eventually reach agreement with the EPA.
"We would hope that California would want to maximize greenhouse gas emissions reductions" by being part of a standard enforced nationally, instead of limited to California and a dozen other states, she said.
Talks between the EPA and California over the past several months did not produce agreement on a national standard, but those meetings could have been just a "door opening" for further discussions, she said.
If the nation ends up with two emissions standards, the automakers could live with it, but not enthusiastically, she said. "We would prefer not to. It would not be ideal. It would limit options for consumers in California," Bergquist said.
