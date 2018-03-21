Rubio launches new Facebook page for Venezuelan dissidents

More Videos

'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento

'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento

Pause
NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Are you going to be holding any sort of forums?

Are you going to be holding any sort of forums?

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

How will tax reform help residents of Devin Nunes' 22nd District?

How will tax reform help residents of Devin Nunes' 22nd District?

What should Congress do to ensure school shootings stop?

What should Congress do to ensure school shootings stop?

Big city mayors ask state for help on homelessness

Big city mayors ask state for help on homelessness

Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy

Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy

For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal

For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., in a YouTube video announces the launch of a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad. The new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media. "The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is entirely a product of the Maduro regime's incompetence and corruption," Rubio said. Sen. Marco Rubio / YouTube​
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., in a YouTube video announces the launch of a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad. The new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media. "The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is entirely a product of the Maduro regime's incompetence and corruption," Rubio said. Sen. Marco Rubio / YouTube​

Politics & Government

Rubio launches new Facebook page for Venezuelan dissidents

By Franco Ordoñez

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

March 21, 2018 05:38 AM

WASHINGTON

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., has launched a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad.

In his first video message, Rubio tells visitors in Spanish that the new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media, learn more about what’s really going on in the world as well as the damage the Caracas regime has caused. He assured viewers that the United States is ready to provide them humanitarian assistance and will punish the Venezuelan regime for their "incompetence and corruption" that, he said, has caused the crisis.

By 10 a.m., the page had more than 2,100 followers.

"After many weeks and months talking with people in and out of Venezuela, I understand that for many of you the only way you can communicate with the rest of the world and understand a little more about what is really happening in the news is through Facebook," Rubio says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.

  Comments  