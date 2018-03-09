Here are the most liberal spots in California

California has become more politically segregated during recent years, with liberal voters clustering in cities and urban areas.
State voters affiliated with liberal parties – Democrats, Greens and Peace and Freedom party members – make up about 45 percent of the electorate, according to new data from the California Secretary of State.
Californians affiliated with conservative parties – Republicans, Libertarians and American Independents – today comprise about 25 percent of the state’s registered voters.
Californians with no party preference comprise 25 percent of voters and third-party voters make up the other 5 percent.
The proportion of voters registered as Democrats hasn’t changed much in the past decade, while the proportion registered as Republicans has fallen. No party preference and third parties have seen large proportional gains.
Voters affiliated with liberal parties outnumber voters affiliated with conservative parties in about 130 of the state’s 200 largest cities and counties, state data show. Berkeley is the state’s most liberal city, with liberal-affiliated voters outnumbering conservative-affiliated voters by a 14-to-1 margin.
A word of caution: Some voters registered with liberal-leaning parties are moderates. Studies have shown a few even self-identify as conservatives.
Phillip Reese is The Bee’s data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.
Comments