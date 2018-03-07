Controversy at UC Merced as Young Republicans club rallies in support of ICE

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 34 'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento Pause 99 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools Are you going to be holding any sort of forums? 80 Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall How will tax reform help residents of Devin Nunes' 22nd District? What should Congress do to ensure school shootings stop? 58 Big city mayors ask state for help on homelessness 62 Amanda Renteria on timing of her candidacy 165 For Clinton Political Director, the fight against Trump is personal 127 Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UC Merced students protesting the signs placed in front of the College Republican Clubs booth on campus Tuesday March 6, 2018. One sign read “ICE ICE Baby” and included the number for the Immigration and Customs Agency. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

UC Merced students protesting the signs placed in front of the College Republican Clubs booth on campus Tuesday March 6, 2018. One sign read “ICE ICE Baby” and included the number for the Immigration and Customs Agency. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com