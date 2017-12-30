DHS weighs major change to H-1B foreign tech worker visa program

3:48 Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications Pause

0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

5:01 It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun.

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds