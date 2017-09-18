Black colleges finally get a White House voice

More Videos 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane Pause 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 0:27 Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:46 Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs President Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump. President Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump. The White House

