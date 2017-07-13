Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons.
Congressman Mike Thompson
Veterans groups and members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), are demanding to know exactly what happened during the Pentagon's series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s.