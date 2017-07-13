More Videos

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn

Take a look at how Edison High won its fourth straight

Tulare High's Emoryie Edwards reflects on his Central Section football record pursuit

'Crazy' Florida policewoman barehands an anaconda, places it into custody

Fresno State's Malik Forrester recaps win at San Jose State

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

Fire lights up late-night scene along Highway 99

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal

  • Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

    Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons.

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons.
Congressman Mike Thompson