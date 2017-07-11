Outraged Republicans want answers from Trump Jr.

More Videos 0:58 50 cats and kittens rescued from a Fresno hoarder's home Pause 1:15 Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 1:34 Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal 2:14 Baines to Bredefeld: 'You had an opportunity ... and you missed it by a mile' 0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work 1:54 Squaw Valley wildfire destroys three homes, 15 percent contained 4:32 Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 1:22 Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown 2:00 Should Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian be punished for LGBT remarks? Both sides weigh in 4:30 2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails (Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails (Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails AP

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails AP