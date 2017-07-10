Cigarette sales dive after tax hike, but why?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" Pause 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 1:26 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:36 The verdict is in on the Senate health bill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As California's new cigarette tax jumps by $2 a pack on April 1, 2017, smokers and store owners say it'll take a hit on sales. For many, it's motivation to finally quit smoking. Claudia Buck cbuck@sacbee.com

As California's new cigarette tax jumps by $2 a pack on April 1, 2017, smokers and store owners say it'll take a hit on sales. For many, it's motivation to finally quit smoking. Claudia Buck cbuck@sacbee.com