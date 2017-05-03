Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall Pause 2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house 2:18 Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez talks Fresno State, Tennessee, Cal and his ESPN 300 ranking 0:19 Fresno police search a neighborhood near downtown for a gunman 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:58 One vehicle accident on 168 leaves two dead 1:12 Fresno State QB Chason Virgil on what he needs to refine in summer workouts 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy