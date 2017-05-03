With Democratic help, House Republicans pass a spending bill

A divided House of Representatives agreed Wednesday to keep the federal government running until September, approving a $1.07 trillion spending plan that does little to advance President Donald Trump’s priorities.
Democrats are elated over the budget deal. Even though it’s the first big budget of the new Trump administration, it reads almost like an Obama administration blueprint. The Senate is expected to pass the measure as soon as Thursday.
Missing is money for Trump’s border wall and efforts to punish cities that don’t comply with federal immigration authorities. There’s billions more for medical research and no changes to President Barack Obama’s engagement with Cuba.
The bill, negotiated over the weekend by congressional spending committee members, is a rare bipartisan triumph. Republicans control both chambers, and they want to avoid a government shutdown. Yet to get anything passed they need Democratic support, as some conservatives routinely refuse to endorse spending bills.
Both Republican and Democratic House leaders – and the White House – claimed victory.
“The president has said that Americans would win so much they’d be tired of winning,” Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., said on the House floor. “I think for once, we may be in agreement.”
That prompted Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. to suggest a “second coming” may not be far off.
“There is a lot in this bill that brings us together,” Cole said. “It’s a product of genuine compromise.”
There are more bitter fights ahead, though. Congress still needs to craft a budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and will represent Trump’s first full year in office. Negotiations are ongoing and expectations for the administration to make its mark will be heightened.
“It’s a static budget,” Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., a co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said of the 2017 spending bill. “The Republicans punted on a lot of issues in order to set this up for 2018. That fight is going to intensify.”
Most unhappy with the budget was the sizable Republican House conservative bloc, which has long railed against what it regards as excessive federal spending.
The Heritage Foundation’s political arm said it would oppose the measure and would include it as a key vote on its legislative scorecard, calling it “a rebuke to President Trump’s agenda and conservative priorities.”
Trump, however, has insisted that the wall will get built, telling Fox News on Tuesday that “the wall’s happening.”
Conservatives are also furious that the legislation doesn’t block funding to Planned Parenthood, but Trump said that, too, would be resolved “at the appropriate time.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who finds himself in the same pinch as his predecessor, John Boehner, R-Ohio, touted the spending plan in an interview Wednesday with conservative radio talk-show host Hugh Hewitt, saying the budget includes a historic increase in border security – including more detention beds and facilities – along with more immigration agents.
Negotiators refused to endorse Trump’s call to cut the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by a third, but Ryan said a 1 percent cut in the agency’s budget would reduce staffing to pre-Obama levels.
“There are the people who, I would argue, are kicking out regulations that are harmful to the economy,” Ryan said. “This gets at that.”
He also said the legislation did not include payments for Obamacare, though Democrats say otherwise.
“This is called spin. This called PR,” Ryan said of Democrats’ claims.
He said Republicans also had prevailed on defense funding, although the budget gives Trump only about half of what he was seeking. Ryan said it would include a 2.1 percent pay hike for military personnel and no requirement that defense spending be on par with domestic spending, which Democrats have championed.
“We have a $21 billion increase in defense spending, and we do not have a $21 billion increase in domestic spending,” Ryan said. “The breaking of that parity requirement shows that we’re now back to fixing defense, and we’re not going to allow it to be held hostage for more bloated domestic spending.”
Vice President Mike Pence hailed the deal at a school choice event at the White House, saying the spending bill that Trump would sign would give “new life and funding” to the Washington, D.C., school voucher program, the only federally funded voucher program in the U.S.
He called the provision a “victory for families and students throughout the District of Columbia.”
Trump’s $3 billion request for border security was trimmed back to $1.2 billion, but that was enough for some Democrats to oppose the measure, citing the administration’s aggressive efforts to curb immigration.
“Any money we give those agencies at this point will find its way into funding the president’s mass deportation agenda,’ said Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., who voted against the bill.
Lesley Clark: 202-383-6054, @lesleyclark
Comments