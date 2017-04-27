Senate confirms Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

0:23 Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says Pause

2:38 White House unveils President Trump's tax reform plan

3:26 United passenger attorney: Airlines have bullied us, and Dao is 'the guy to stand up for passengers'

1:47 Clovis North English Teacher dances after return from Ellen show appearance

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:30 Stacia Williams is The Fresno Bee Girls Soccer Player of the Year

0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

1:25 Central Valley Honor Flight arrives in Fresno after illnesses delay trip