Hawaii threatened by North Korea now, U.S. commander tells Congress

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Pause 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 1:11 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email US Pacific Forces Commander Admiral Harry Harris Jr., testified before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday about the threat posed by North Korea. Harris said North Korea had conducted about 60 ballistic missile tests in recent years, and it was the only country to have tested nuclear devices in this century. AP

US Pacific Forces Commander Admiral Harry Harris Jr., testified before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday about the threat posed by North Korea. Harris said North Korea had conducted about 60 ballistic missile tests in recent years, and it was the only country to have tested nuclear devices in this century. AP