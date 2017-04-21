Miami lawmaker resigns over racial slur scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office Pause 1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 2:31 Movie trailer: 'The Promise' 2:11 Religious leaders hold prayer walk for victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide in Fresno 0:38 Wind-driven grass fire in Coalinga threatens 40 buildings 1:13 An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 0:35 New Fresno city manager is named 2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says 1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald