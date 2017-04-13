HHS finalizes industry-friendly rules to help stabilize insurance markets

2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation' Pause

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:12 Robber caught on video punching store clerk

0:57 Fresno Rescue Mission to relocate for high-speed rail

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:37 Rare Earth Coffee serves up organic coffee and great service on the go

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology