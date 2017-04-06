Full transcript of Trump’s remarks on Syria

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications Pause

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

0:52 Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run