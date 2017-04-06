Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he respects Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to step aside as the head of the probe into Russian meddling into the presidential election. Nunes, a Tulare Republican and the committee chairman, recused himself Thursday, April 6, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Editor's Choice Videos