Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'
Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he respects Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to step aside as the head of the probe into Russian meddling into the presidential election. Nunes, a Tulare Republican and the committee chairman, recused himself Thursday, April 6, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
More Videos
2:04
Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'
0:59
Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno
1:19
'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno
1:12
Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno
1:19
Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'
1:18
'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired
1:23
Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California
3:19
Trump supporters give the president a progress report
1:39
California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd
1:28
Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation
1:36
California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states
1:17
Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era
Protesters voices filled the air with discontent regarding Rep. Devin Nunes, during his appearance at TorNino’s Banquet for a meeting on water. Nunes did not face the protesters, slipping in a rear entrance of the banquet hall.
A group of "raging grannies" sing a song in support of the environment on Blackstone Avenue, in front of a banquet hall where the congressman is talking about water to a meeting of ag lenders. The women are among more than 300 people in the peaceful (but noisy) protest.