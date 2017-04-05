Bannon out, Rick Perry in as Trump reshuffles National Security Council

1:10 California lawmakers split on Ronald Reagan's legacy Pause

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

1:02 Clovis High's James Patrick winningest baseball coach

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record