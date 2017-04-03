SC Rep. Rice worries Trump will use 2014 lawsuit to kill ACA with no replacement

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

1:12 Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

3:26 What's the average lifespan of a baseball?

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’