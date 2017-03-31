Other first ladies avoided the White House. Why so much hate for Melania Trump?

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired Pause

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

3:13 Music video: KAY0 - R.E.S.P.E.C.T with Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer and officers

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies