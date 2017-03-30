President Trump ignites another round of Republican infighting

0:51 Berger calls HB2 repeal a compromise that's good for the state Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:09 Stayin' alive: Clovis preschool students learn CPR

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications