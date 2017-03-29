Infrastructure won’t be the big item Trump can check off as an early win

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says Pause

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:18 Fresno Unified Education Summit hopes to usher in new era

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation