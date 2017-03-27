Fresh from Obamacare loss, White House takes aim at sanctuary cities

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:26 Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno