A Trump family lawyer and D.C. insider enters fight over trademarked Yosemite names

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’ Pause

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:02 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford