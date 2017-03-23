Politics & Government

March 23, 2017 4:12 PM

Donald Trump’s critics went wild with this photo of him pretending to drive a truck

By Greg Hadley

As House Republican leaders decided to postpone the vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday, President Donald Trump met with leaders in the trucking industry to discuss health care and jobs, per CNBC.

But all anyone could talk about afterward was a photo. More specifically, people, especially those who oppose Trump, had a field day with the image of Trump climbing into the cabin of an 18-wheeler and pretending to drive.

It didn’t have anything to do with Trump’s policies or politics, but his critics gleefully mocked him all the same.

