Pence used personal email account for Indiana state business, and was hacked, report says

Vice President Mike Pence used a personal AOL email account for state business when he was governor of Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.
The account was hacked in the summer of 2016, the paper reported. It is not illegal for the governor to have a personal email account, according to the paper.
“Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account,” Pence’s office said in a statement to the Star.
Pence blasted Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton throughout the campaign for her use of a private server during her time as Secretary of State. He called Clinton “the most dishonest” presidential candidate in decades, according to The Wall Street Journal, in part because of her use of a private server.
Pence called Clinton “the most dishonest candidate for President of the United States since Richard Nixon,” Pence said on “Meet the Press.” He added that Clinton’s private server “truly does disqualify her from serving as President of the United States.”
“If your son or my son handled classified information the way Hillary Clinton did, they’d be court-martialed,” Pence said during the vice president debate with Tim Kaine. Both Pence and Kaine have sons in the Marines.
.@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law.— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016
Pence spokesman Marc Lotter told the Indianapolis Star that any comparisons between Pence and Clinton was “absurd.”
Current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released 29 pages of emails last week, the Indianapolis Star reported, but is withholding others.
