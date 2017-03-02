Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from federal investigation

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked Pause

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

0:49 Fresno Unified will be a safe place for undocumented students

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

1:07 Tim McGraw talks about writing 'Keep Your Eyes on Me'

0:51 CannaCanHelp, medical marijuana business, provides cannabis products in Tulare County

1:35 Prep soccer: Clovis captures Division I boys title

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak