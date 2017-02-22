Jackie Evancho, who sang at Trump's inauguration, wants meeting on transgender rights

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:20 Fresno County sheriff deputies chase down man who wouldn't pull over

1:51 Record-setting career nearing a close for Hanford's Janelle Sumilong

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park