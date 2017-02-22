Republicans more concerned over leaks than possible Trump collusion with Russia, poll says

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:40 Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau's visible plea for water and dams

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:20 Fresno Sheriff Pursuit

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

1:29 Plant Nite combines succulents and wine tasting