Sessions pressures ‘uncomfortable’ DeVos to end transgender protections, report says

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort Pause

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:03 Ann Ravel says Federal Election Commission is dysfunctional

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

1:27 Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots

2:22 Watch the clincher, hear the reaction as Clovis North girls win shootout to reach D-I soccer final

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines