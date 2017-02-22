Sessions pressures ‘uncomfortable’ DeVos to end transgender protections, report says

A fight over an order that would rescind protections for transgender students in public schools has erupted inside the Trump administration, pitting Attorney General Jeff Sessions against the secretary of education, Betsy DeVos.
DeVos initially resisted signing off on the order and told President Donald Trump that she was uncomfortable with it, according to three Republicans with direct knowledge of the internal discussions. The draft order would reverse the directives put in place last year by the Obama administration to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.
Sessions, who strongly opposes expanding gay, lesbian and transgender rights, fought DeVos on the issue and pressed her to relent because he could not go forward without her consent. The order must come from the Justice and Education departments.
Trump sided with his attorney general, these Republicans said, telling DeVos in a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he wanted her to drop her objections. And DeVos, faced with the choice of resigning or defying the president, has agreed to go along. The Justice Department declined to comment Wednesday.
Though an official order from the administration was expected to be released as early as Wednesday, Sessions and DeVos were still disputing the final language.
According to a draft of the letter, which was obtained by The New York Times, the Trump administration cites continuing litigation and confusion over the Obama directives as a reason for telling schools to no longer obey them.
“School administrators, parents and students have expressed varying views on the legal issues arising in this setting,” the draft says. “They have also struggled to understand and apply the statements of policy and guidance” in the Obama orders.
The draft also contains language stating that schools must protect transgender students from bullying, a provision DeVos asked be included, one person with direct knowledge of the process said.
“Schools must ensure that transgender students, like all students, are able to learn in a safe environment,” the letter says. DeVos, who has been quietly supportive of gay rights for years despite coming from a prominent conservative family that has supported anti-gay causes, was said to have voiced her concern about the high rates of suicide among transgender students.
The dispute highlighted the degree to which transgender rights issues, which Trump initially expressed sympathy for during the campaign, continue to split Republicans even as many in the party argue it is time to move away from a focus on social issues.
Trump appears to have been swayed by conservatives in the administration who reminded him that he had promised social conservatives during the campaign to leave the question of bathroom use to the states.
But he has given conflicting signals on this and gay rights more broadly. He said last April, for instance, that he supported the rights of transgender people to “use the bathroom they feel is appropriate,” and he said that Caitlyn Jenner, perhaps the most famous transgender person in the country, could use whichever bathroom at Trump Tower she wanted. He has also called the decision legalizing same-sex marriage settled law. “And I’m fine with that,” he told CBS News after the November election.
Despite his personal views, his decisions in office have been consistently to the right on social issues. And he has shown considerable deference to the religious right, including the many religious conservatives he has named to top Cabinet posts and the pledges he has made to fight for religious freedom protections and restrictions on abortion.
The Justice Department is eager to move quickly in laying out its legal position on transgender policy to avoid confusion in cases moving through the courts.
One filing deadline is coming up Thursday in the case before the Supreme Court involving the Virginia transgender boy, Gavin Grimm. He sued the Gloucester County School Board two years ago after the board refused to allow him to use the boys’ bathroom and told him he could use a separate one in a converted janitors closet. The Obama administration had rejected that type of accommodation as unacceptable and discriminatory.
This dispute has underscored the outsized influence that Sessions, an early and ardent supporter of Trump during his campaign, is likely to exercise over domestic policy. As someone who has a long record of opposing efforts to broaden federal protections on a range of matters under his purview – immigration, voting rights and gay rights, for example – he has moved quickly to set the Justice Department on a strikingly different course than his predecessors in the Obama administration.
