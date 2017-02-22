Russian government launches page to ‘expose fake news about Russia’

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

2:22 Watch the clincher, hear the reaction as Clovis North girls win shootout to reach D-I soccer final

1:27 Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots