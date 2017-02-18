DeVos criticized teachers at DC school during visit - and they're not having it

0:40 Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau's visible plea for water and dams Pause

0:33 Rain soaks roadways as the latest winter storm pummels the region

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

2:08 Fowler girls chase Central Section's lone unbeaten regular season

0:30 Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas on answering opponents' taunts

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:28 Fresno High clinches NYL boys basketball title

0:22 Tree falls onto McDonald's drive-through during storm