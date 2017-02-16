GOP lawmakers get details on Ryan Obamacare repeal plan and advice on how to sell it

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland Pause

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

2:26 Funeral services for former Fresno City Council member Joe Williams

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:41 Cultural Arts District mural taking shape

0:30 Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas on answering opponents' taunts

2:05 Longtime Fresno State golf coach Mike Watney on donating kidney to help a friend