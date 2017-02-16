Trump names Alexander Acosta of Miami as labor secretary, first Hispanic in Cabinet

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

2:31 Movie trailer: 'The Great Wall'

0:41 Cultural Arts District mural taking shape

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies