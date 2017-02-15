Trump’s pick to lead Medicaid and Medicare has hazy legacy on insuring the poor

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California Pause

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

8:30 Sheriff rebuts rumor of lifted evacuation during Oroville Dam news conference

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:02 One dead after fight between co-workers at plant south of Fresno

0:51 Fans line up waiting for Twenty One Pilots

1:09 Fresno native plays Mario Kart with Twenty One Pilots