Will California’s battle with Trump threaten the federal disaster aid it’s seeking?

California is seeing positive signs that Donald Trump might agree to financial assistance for the storm ravaged state despite the animosity between the president and a state he called “out of control.”
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump is keeping a “close eye” on the crisis at California’s Oroville dam. Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated out of fear of a catastrophic flood following damage to the emergency spillway at the dam.
“We hope everyone remains safe as the evacuations continue and we will be working alongside with FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and appropriate government entities to make sure that we are doing everything we can to attend to this matter,” Spicer told reporters.
Spicer did not say if Trump will agree to California Gov. Jerry Brown’s requests for federal financial assistance. Trump has the sole authority to declare a major disaster in the state, making it eligible for federal aid, or deny it.
“There is a lot of evidence that politics factor in presidential disaster declarations,” said Boston University political scientist Douglas Kriner, co-author of a book that analyzed presidential disaster declarations from 1984 through 2008.
Kriner said “we found that communities in states that reliably backed the president and his party at the polls were much more likely to receive federal disaster assistance.”
“In short, presidents are more responsive when disasters strike their base of electoral support,” he said.
Californians overwhelmingly rejected Trump in the presidential election; he got 31.6 percent of the vote.
California has been in deep conflict with Trump since the election over immigration, health care, and other issues. The president this month threatened to deny federal funds to California over the state’s proposal to restrict state and local law enforcement from using resources to assist federal authorities with immigration enforcement.
California Gov. Brown said Monday he remains encouraged the state and federal government can work together on the Oroville dam crisis. Brown said he’d spoken personally with a recently confirmed member of Trump’s cabinet, who he would not name, about the possibility of receiving federal assistance.
“There will be different points of view,” Brown said. “But we’re all one America, and we all have challenges that we share in common. And as we defend America, we defend California, and vice versa.”
On Friday Brown asked Trump to declare a major disaster in the state to make it eligible for federal assistance to help with damage from powerful storms last month. The governor estimated that public assistance expenses will be more than $162 million.
Brown followed up Monday with a letter to the White House requesting direct federal assistance with the ongoing Oroville dam crisis and the evacuees. FEMA, which makes recommendations to the president on disaster declarations, is reviewing the requests.
California senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, wrote Trump a letter Tuesday urging him to agree.
“This federal assistance is needed because of the potential failure of Lake Oroville dam emergency spillway, and the resulting catastrophic damage it would likely cause,” the senators wrote. “If the emergency spillway were to fail, it would send a wall of water downstream, causing serious damage and catastrophic losses.”
There’s been intense speculation in California over what Trump might do. A web site created a month ago, called the Sacramento Dispatch, helped increase concern with a fake news story claiming that Trump had denied the federal assistance for California.
Richard Salkowe, a researcher at the University of South Florida who has written on the question of partisanship and disaster declarations, said as long as California can document its losses and show no way to cover them, such as private insurance, then the state will get help.
“It’s not going to be denied because somebody said something bad about somebody’s policies,” Salkowe said.
Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said that “if California has a natural disaster my assumption is our federal government will be there for us.”
“If you start cherry picking based on the electoral map or any other consideration than we’re in a new kind of crisis,” he said.
