Justice Dept. warned White House that Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno Pause

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

8:30 Sheriff rebuts rumor of lifted evacuation during Oroville Dam news conference

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River

1:05 Blossoms of Love delivered to a senior at home for Valentine's Day