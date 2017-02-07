Ted Cruz talks to Democratic protesters on a Fort Worth street corner

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 15 other states Pause

0:45 Sun Maid Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at Fresno Fairgrounds

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly